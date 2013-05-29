SINGAPORE, May 29 (IFR) - There was a sell-off in Asian
high-yield credits today as US Treasury yields jumped to 2.22%
at noon. Credit spreads fared better, after the IG index
recouped some of the losses in the afternoon.
The resilient Vedanta bonds outperformed the entire market
with its new 2019s quoted at 100.25/100.75 and its 2023s at
100.25/100.50 - up from 99.375/99.625, respectively, after
pricing at par on May 22.
Traders said the bid was strong from investors familiar with
the name and were picking up the paper for the yields. The
10-year priced at a yield of 7.125%.
However, other high-yield names suffered, with heavy selling
pressure seen on cash bonds from sovereigns and related issuers.
The quasi sovereign Pertamina 2023s were down two points at
96.5/97.5, while Indonesia's 2023s were hit at 95.625 and the
2043s tumbled to 92.50. The Philippines' 2037s were at 112.25,
while Sri Lanka's 2022s slipped to 100.25.
Asian stocks were mixed on a day with wide movements in US
Treasuries. The Nikkei edged up 0.1% at the close and Korean
stocks did even better with the index ending 0.7% higher.
However, the Hang Seng Index was down 1.6% with Singapore
equities not far behind, dropping 0.8%.
The mixed equity picture seemed to be mirrored in the credit
market. While high-yield credits were taking a hit, Asian credit
spreads were faring better at the end of the day.
After opening 109bp/111bp in the morning, the iTraxx IG
index rebounded in the afternoon to 106bp/108bp, but syndicate
bankers said it was still a fluid position.
Investment-grade credits were more stable and largely
unchanged. China State Grid held up with the 2023 paper quoted
at 130bp/125bp against the 130bp reoffer. The 2018s of Bright
Foods were also steady at 225bp/220bp against the reoffer of
230bp.
Want Want China's 2018s continued to see bids that helped
tightened quotes to 113bp, inside reoffer spread of 115bp, while
Vanke 2018s were at 218bp.
"Looking ahead, it is all about rates," said one credit
analyst. "The instability in the US Treasuries will continue for
a little while, ahead of the US economic data due next week. If
the payrolls numbers come in far higher than currently expected,
then there's going to be a run for the exit."
kityin.boey@thomsonreuters.com