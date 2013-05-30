SINGAPORE, May 30 (IFR) - Asian CDS widened today as dealers
began to reflect the recent sell-off in investment-grade bonds
on their hedge positions. The Asia iTraxx IG index was closing
the session some 2bp wider at 112bp mid-market.
Sovereign protection was also under pressure with the 5-year
CDS for South Korea ending the session at 74bp, some 2bp wider
on the day, and Indonesia's CDS touching 167bp versus a 154bp
print yesterday.
Curiously, though, single-name bonds were holding up fairly
well today. Cash prices for Indonesia's most liquid bonds were
some 25ct higher on average in the day.
It was the same for the bonds of Pertamina and other
quasi-sovereigns from Indonesia. Bonds from Vedanta, which
outperformed yesterday, closed the session unchanged, holding on
to gains.
However, overall, traders and analysts said very few bonds
actually changed hands. "Everybody is taking a step back now,
due to the Treasury volatility, to see where this is going,"
said one credit strategist in Singapore.
Another analyst noted that the end of the first half was
also prompting some repositioning as private banking and
institutional accounts reviewed their portfolios and shed the
underperforming bonds.
Still, amid the thin liquidity, the 44bp rise in the yield
of the 10-year Treasury in May has shifted spreads of Asian
benchmark bonds. With CDS failing to follow, it has created
basis trades opportunities.
The 5-year CDS for Indonesia, for instance, is almost 20bp
inside the 185bp spread of the sovereign's new 2023s. Given that
the two levels tend to converge, dealers have started to bet on
a correction in CDS.
Even fast money, however, is being cautious about taking any
positions due to the volatility in Treasury rates. Much of the
performance of credit in the next few days will depend on the
preliminary US GDP numbers, which are due to be released today
during New York hours.
If it is below the median estimate growth of 2.5%, a rally
in US Treasuries might ensue as investors bet that the Federal
Reserve will not halt its monetary stimulus anytime soon. The
opposite, however, could also true.
Christopher.Langner@thomsonreuters.com