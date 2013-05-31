SINGAPORE, May 31 (IFR) - Traders in Asia spent Friday trying to protect their books and most avoided putting out a bid amid indiscriminate selling of high-grade issues.

"If you put a bid out there you were getting whacked," said one trader. Another trader echoed the sentiment: "Sell on, that sums it up; even my dog is selling today."

Higher-rated credits had already been under pressure throughout the week. However, until this morning, many investors were holding on to their bonds, hopeful that a recent spike in Treasury yields would reverse and return some of their recent bond losses.

But the incentive to raise cash increased this morning after Emerging Portfolio Fund Research (EPFR) said that EM dedicated bond funds logged their first net redemptions in almost a year.

Outflows of USD230m were posted in the week ending May 29, according to EPFR, with USD250m of local currency inflows more than offset by the USD530m of hard currency outflows. Blended funds rose USD50m.

As other investors realized that mutual funds were seeing redemptions and, therefore, would have to raise cash, they too decided to take profits.

One of the worse hit bonds were the 2023s of Golden Eagle Retail Group, which priced just two weeks ago. The bonds were closing the day quoted at 335bp over US Treasuries. They started the day at 315bp/310bp.

On a cash basis, they were being bid at 93.75. That compares to a spread of 275bp and a cash price of 99.581 when the bonds priced.

If Golden Eagle was the bellwether, it was hardly the only one to be hit. South Korean names like Kexim and KDB saw their dollar curve widen some 10bp.

According to one trader, all the higher beta investment-grade bonds were pummelled, with special attention being given to Chinese state-owned entities. The 2023s of CNOOC were last quoted at 160bp/155bp, 12bp wider on the day.

CNPC's 2023s were also more than 10bp wider on the day, last quoted at 162bp/155bp with the same dynamic seen on the 2043s, last quoted at 153bp/143bp.

The wide bid-ask spread on the 2043s was also additional indication that traders were posting very low bids to avoid getting hit and having to commit balance sheet when they are not sure they will be able to sell the bonds for a better price anytime soon. Traders were also talking of some brokers amassing large losses throughout the week.

The only silver lining was that private banking accounts were seen bottom-fishing for some names, in an indication that at least one section of the buyer base still finds value in select bonds. "It was very selective, though," said one trader.

