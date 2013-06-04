SINGAPORE, June 4 (IFR) - Asian debt rallied this afternoon
as investors seemed to decide in unison that the asset class was
oversold.
"It was as if somebody just suddenly flipped a switch and we
were seeing buyers everywhere," said one trader in Singapore. He
said the move started in the early afternoon, and was mostly
focused on higher-yielding Chinese property names.
"People were afraid of seeing outflows and, while there were
flows out of EM funds last week, it became clear as we talked to
clients this week that Asian funds had actually seen fresh
inflows," said the trader.
"Besides, for all the fear of the Fed ending QE, Ben
Bernanke has made it clear that that is 2014's business, and
that is an eternity away in trader years."
The trader also said that clients had started to express a
view that the Fed chairman's recent comments suggested a
reduction in monetary easing could come sooner than expected had
been priced in.
"Anything short of a huge rise in jobs on Friday (when
nonfarm payrolls in the US are released) will prompt a credit
rally. So, I think people are no longer jumping at their own
shadow," he said.
As a result, clients started to bottom fish. However, buyers
were very focused on the higher-yielding bonds, which are,
traditionally, more resilient to increases in Treasury yields.
Recently issued bonds from Kaisa Property Holdings, Greentown
and Fantasia were all USD1-USD1.5 higher in price terms.
Sunac's 2020s, for instance, were last quoted at
102.35/102.50, almost USD1.5 higher on the day.
There was buying on the other side of the ratings spectrum,
as well. The 10-year bonds of most of the Double A names that
issued earlier this year were seeing better buyers, with Chinese
state-owned entities some 5bp tighter on the day.
Bonds from financials, especially the stronger names in
South-East Asia, were 5bp-15bp tighter. One such bond was the
2023 of OCBC, which was last quoted at a mid-market spread of
200bp over, more than 5bp tighter. Korean names were also some
5bp-10bp tighter as investors picked up, what looked like,
oversold securities.
The fact that investors were buying bonds with low
correlation to Treasuries but also bidding for 10-year
investment-grade sounded almost like a barbell trade, where they
ensure that they have some upside if rates rise further but that
they also get a boost if Treasuries rally.
The move, however, was mostly focused on cash. CDS was
lagging and the Asia iTraxx IG Index was last quoted at
117bp/118bp, only 3bp tighter on the day, as dealers seemed to
remain cautious after the beating they took in the past 10 days.
christopher.langner@thomsonreuters.com