SINGAPORE, June 10 (IFR) - After a promising start in the
morning session, Asia's credit markets are closing in a
less-than-auspicious fashion, led by cash rather than CDS.
A Singapore-based trader said that flow on the iTraxx IG
index had been heavy this morning, largely as the result of
hedges being taken off, and that activity has helped keep the
index in check.
The iTraxx IG is around 2bp tighter coming up to the close,
at a 129bp mid. With the roll coming up on June 20, the trader
said selling protection on the index was risky, given the recent
propensity for the market to gap by 5bp-10bp in cash.
The worst performer of the day was Indonesia, with the
offshore curve off by around 2-3 points at the long end, and the
price action pressure coming from a weak rupiah, which is down
at the critical technical support of 10,300 versus the dollar,
and a weak domestic bond market, which is out by 20bp-30bp at
medium to long tenors.
In Asia IG cash, the Korea complex is out around 10bp on the
day, with China and HK names around 5bp wider. The trader saw
value in the China oil majors, which are out at around the
Treasuries plus 180bp mark at 10 years. That looks decent value
to sector peers in the US and Europe, which are trading at
around the plus 70bp/80bp mark.
Still, with a volatile Treasury market backdrop on continued
fears of QE tapering, it seems unlikely that active value
hunting will kick off in the near term. China's public holiday
crimped volume and increased volatility, although there's little
doubt that investors are a little nervous as they contemplate a
reversal of what have been record tight spreads during the first
half of the year.
