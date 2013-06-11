HONG KONG, June 11 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads widened on
Tuesday in thin trade amid 3-day holidays in China until
Wednesday. Investors were also on the sidelines with the
backdrop of no primary supply since a week.
The iTraxx IG is around was at 140bp-142bp, wider than 129bp
mid at close yesterday. Traders said benchmark IG names were
10-25bp wider today.
"The market has a life of its own, the valuations are at
levels that are attractive but lot of guys who were happy to buy
things 30-50bp tighter than where they are right now are
scrambling to sell. Its just a classic case of market psychology
breaking down," said a Singapore-based trader.
Selling continued in Asian IG today, with sectors such as
Hong Kong BBB names, Chinese SOEs, Indian banks and low beta
Singaporean and Malaysian paper particularly under fire.
Traders were worried about the outflows from Asia after
Emerging Portfolio Fund Research indicated the week before that
emerging markets dedicated bond funds saw their first net
outflow in almost a year. That movement accelerated last week
with the total amount withdrawn from the asset class hitting
USD1.52bn.
"I think my view is mixed here. The Asian 'asset manager'
real money crowd is definitely getting some outflows and
redemptions, I think it is safe to say that. We have seen some
accounts selling in quite sizeable clips over the past 4-5
sessions on the back of this," a trader said.
"It also seems, on the other hand, that the large sovereign
wealth funds and central bank-type of clients have dry powder to
put to work and will do so as and when they see fit."
Traders said they also had a flurry of hedging via CDS from
real money accounts, who were buying protection in Asian index
and sovereign CDS yesterday after CDS spreads in Latin America
and Central & Eastern Europe and Middle East & Africa widened.
On the high yield front, long end bonds suffered while those
in the 5-year space were spared, traders said.
Neha.dsilva@thomsonreuters.com