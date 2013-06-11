HONG KONG, June 11 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads widened on Tuesday in thin trade amid 3-day holidays in China until Wednesday. Investors were also on the sidelines with the backdrop of no primary supply since a week.

The iTraxx IG is around was at 140bp-142bp, wider than 129bp mid at close yesterday. Traders said benchmark IG names were 10-25bp wider today.

"The market has a life of its own, the valuations are at levels that are attractive but lot of guys who were happy to buy things 30-50bp tighter than where they are right now are scrambling to sell. Its just a classic case of market psychology breaking down," said a Singapore-based trader.

Selling continued in Asian IG today, with sectors such as Hong Kong BBB names, Chinese SOEs, Indian banks and low beta Singaporean and Malaysian paper particularly under fire.

Traders were worried about the outflows from Asia after Emerging Portfolio Fund Research indicated the week before that emerging markets dedicated bond funds saw their first net outflow in almost a year. That movement accelerated last week with the total amount withdrawn from the asset class hitting USD1.52bn.

"I think my view is mixed here. The Asian 'asset manager' real money crowd is definitely getting some outflows and redemptions, I think it is safe to say that. We have seen some accounts selling in quite sizeable clips over the past 4-5 sessions on the back of this," a trader said.

"It also seems, on the other hand, that the large sovereign wealth funds and central bank-type of clients have dry powder to put to work and will do so as and when they see fit."

Traders said they also had a flurry of hedging via CDS from real money accounts, who were buying protection in Asian index and sovereign CDS yesterday after CDS spreads in Latin America and Central & Eastern Europe and Middle East & Africa widened.

On the high yield front, long end bonds suffered while those in the 5-year space were spared, traders said.

