SINGAPORE, June 12 (IFR) - With Hong Kong and China markets
closed today, Asian markets seized the chance to take a break
from the broad sell-offs that marked the last few business days.
Traders said not much had gone through today, although small
two-way flows were seen. Real money accounts were dipping into
the market with some bargain-hunting seen, but not in volumes
large enough to assure the markets that they had seen the last
of the wider EM-panic syndrome.
Indeed, the risk-off mood seemed to linger with Asian
equities continuing their slide today. The Nikkei ended 0.21%
lower and the Hang Seng was in the red by 1.20%.
Credit spreads were broadly flat, with the Asia IG iTraxx
index at 141bp/143bp. The index has gapped out nearly 16bp from
a week ago, thanks mainly to a 12bp widening in yesterday's free
falls.
The liquid sovereign names have been badly affected, with
Indonesia's 5-year CDS out by 6bp to 225bp/240bp while the
Philippines' was out 3bp to 122bp/131bp. Malaysia's CDS pushed
out 5bp to 105bp/112bp.
In the cash space, bonds were more stable but that seemed to
be because of the absence of market players in Hong Kong, and
because there was a lack of news that would impact Asian
credits.
Sovereign paper, which was hit yesterday, showed a little
more resilience today. Indonesia's 4.625% due 2043 was at
85.5/86.5 against the issue price of 98.00. Pertamina 2023s,
seen as a proxy for the sovereign, were at 92/93, down from 97
mid-spread heard on May 29.
In the corporate space, Golden Eagle 2023s was seen at
375bp/355bp, having gapped out over 50bp on the bid side since
last Thursday.
China State Grid 2023s and 2043s were quoted at similar
levels of 165bp/155bp, but one trader said those levels looked
too tight. Still, those spreads were well above the respective
reoffer price of 130bp/135bp.
