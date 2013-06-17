SINGAPORE, June 17 (IFR) - The Asia iTraxx IG index closed
the day 2bp tighter at 131bp/133bp amid deeply illiquid markets,
although a Singapore-based trader suggested liquidity would pick
up as shorts looked to cover ahead of Wednesday's FOMC meeting.
There were just a few levels out on the broker screens and
very little of any size went through bank trading desks.
The JACI closed the week 9bp wider at 301bp, with the
high-yield corporate index out 12bp at 545bp, against an ongoing
backdrop of emerging-market bond fund outflows and a return of
risk-off.
There were just two pieces of discrete interest today in the
Asia offshore dollar market. Shimao Properties is looking to
tender its 8% due 2016s at 102.66, with the announcement lifting
the paper a half from the 102/103 touch last Friday.
Evergrande is rumoured to be looking to issue Rmb3bn of
perps, which lifted the issuer's offshore curve around a half to
one point, with the due 2015s last bid at 105.5
Decent May contract sales in the China real-estate sector
provide a decent backdrop for the offshore China property curve,
although only scrappy size went through today across the
complex.
Clear rhetoric from the FOMC on the QE tapering issue and
the likelihood that it will continue until the Fed is
sufficiently satisfied that economic recovery and its target
unemployment rate are reached has the potential to unleash a
credit rally.
Still the underlying fear remains, given that at some point
the foot will be taken off the QE gas pedal and from recent
experience, the issue has the potential to put the markets in
panic mode.
Meanwhile, China PMI on Thursday has the potential to add to
credit spreads as the China growth story increasingly occupies
the headlines and fears grow that the country is burdened by
industrial overcapacity and a looming shadow banking crisis.
