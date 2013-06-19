SINGAPORE, June 19 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads widened and
bonds weakened in a very quiet market. With every single market
participant waiting on Federal Reserve Ben Bernanke's speech
this evening in the US and the outcome of a two-day FOMC
meeting, there were no brave souls willing to take new
positions, thus resulting in few trades going through in the
morning.
However, just after lunch, the Asia iTraxx IG Index widened
7bp to 141bp, with one Singapore-based trader noting there was
selling at that level.
Among the sovereigns, Malaysia's 5-year CDS gapped out 12bp
to 102bp/109bp. China was close behind after its CDS moved out
nearly 11bp to 99bp/103bp.
The Nikkei ended 1.83% higher, but was the exception in an
otherwise sea of red in regional equities. China stocks crashed
to a six-month low, dragging all other stock markets down with
it, after an official news report emerged today that dampened
hopes for any policy easing to help ease a cash squeeze in the
country.
Some Asian retail buying was seen in the market, but it was
not enough to hold up bonds, such as the Indonesian sovereign or
quasi-sovereign paper. Pertamina 2023s eased to a wide spread of
92.75/95.50 without any serious quotes out there.
Indonesia 2023s slipped further to 91/94 from 94 mid-spread
yesterday, while the 2043s were lower at 89.75/91.25. The
Philippines 2024s were 131.5/134.5 and the 2037s were
109.00/109.5.
"The market will still be technically weak for the
foreseeable future, and is just watching for the Fed rhetoric,
data and possible emerging markets fund redemptions and net
outflows," said one credit analyst.
Investors pulled USD14.45bn out of bonds funds in the week
to June 12 on expectations that the Fed would pull back its
quantitative-easing programme soon.
Redemptions from EM bond and equity funds during that week
hit a record since Q3 2011 at a combined USD8bn. Much of that
appeared to be from retail investors and fears are growing that
institutional outflows may ensue.
kityin.boey@thomsonreuters.com