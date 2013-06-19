SINGAPORE, June 19 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads widened and bonds weakened in a very quiet market. With every single market participant waiting on Federal Reserve Ben Bernanke's speech this evening in the US and the outcome of a two-day FOMC meeting, there were no brave souls willing to take new positions, thus resulting in few trades going through in the morning.

However, just after lunch, the Asia iTraxx IG Index widened 7bp to 141bp, with one Singapore-based trader noting there was selling at that level.

Among the sovereigns, Malaysia's 5-year CDS gapped out 12bp to 102bp/109bp. China was close behind after its CDS moved out nearly 11bp to 99bp/103bp.

The Nikkei ended 1.83% higher, but was the exception in an otherwise sea of red in regional equities. China stocks crashed to a six-month low, dragging all other stock markets down with it, after an official news report emerged today that dampened hopes for any policy easing to help ease a cash squeeze in the country.

Some Asian retail buying was seen in the market, but it was not enough to hold up bonds, such as the Indonesian sovereign or quasi-sovereign paper. Pertamina 2023s eased to a wide spread of 92.75/95.50 without any serious quotes out there.

Indonesia 2023s slipped further to 91/94 from 94 mid-spread yesterday, while the 2043s were lower at 89.75/91.25. The Philippines 2024s were 131.5/134.5 and the 2037s were 109.00/109.5.

"The market will still be technically weak for the foreseeable future, and is just watching for the Fed rhetoric, data and possible emerging markets fund redemptions and net outflows," said one credit analyst.

Investors pulled USD14.45bn out of bonds funds in the week to June 12 on expectations that the Fed would pull back its quantitative-easing programme soon.

Redemptions from EM bond and equity funds during that week hit a record since Q3 2011 at a combined USD8bn. Much of that appeared to be from retail investors and fears are growing that institutional outflows may ensue.

