HONG KONG, June 21 (IFR) - Asian credits recovered in the afternoon but the mood remained cautious as data showed withdrawal from EM funds for the fourth consecutive week after almost a year of inflows.

The Asia iTraxx IG were set to end the day around 156bp/160bp after widening to 166bp/170bp this morning from 157bp/162bp at close yesterday.

"There is still a good deal of selling; there are still guys looking to pick up cheap paper - Indian banks and Greater China paper - but, on and off, there is still a weakish tone," said a Singapore-based banker.

"Fund flows are now the concern. It's a sell-on-strength market and further outflows are to be expected, which will keep pressure on spreads."

There were outflows of USD2.644bn posted in the week ending June 19 2013, compared to the preceding week's USD2.5bn and the largest weekly loss since September 2011.

Traders attributed the mid-day recovery to the rebound in the Nikkei, which erased early losses to rise 1.7%. That allowed some investors to cover short positions.

CDS spreads tightened in the afternoon with China CDS quoted at 117bp/123bp, from 130bp/140bp this morning. Korean 5-year CDS narrowed to 98bp from the 108bp quote this morning.

EM sovereign cash bonds drifted lower with long-end bonds down about 2-2.5 points. Philippines 2037 were at 102.75 and 2034 were at 117.

In the Chinese HY property sector, bonds were trading down mostly on the back of real-money outflows. Bonds with maturities of 3 to 5 years were quoted down about 1.5-2 points. Longer dated paper was down 3-4 points, whereas Chinese industrial bonds were 1-2 points lower on thin flows.

