SINGAPORE, June 24 (IFR) - A sell-off in Chinese stocks
added to selling pressure in Asian credit and China's CDS ended
almost 20bp wider while some high-yield bonds dropped as much as
USD5 in price terms.
"These are big moves, but bear in mind that Chinese stocks
are down massively today," said one strategist in Singapore. The
CSI300 index of leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings
ended down 6.3% while the Shanghai composite index closed 5.3%
lower in the day.
The biggest losers in the Chinese market were the banks as
investors started to price in fears that a liquidity crunch
onshore could have wide-ranging effects on the financial system.
As a result, CDS for the banks also spiked more than 20bp.
That fear was also the main culprit for the sudden rise in
the sovereign CDS as some accounts were hedging exposure to
Chinese banks through the sovereign's derivative.
The rise in default swaps for China and its largest issuers
helped boost the Asia iTraxx IG CDS index, which closed 12bp
wider in the day, quoted at 171bp/175bp.
While China was the focus point, the selling activity was
not restricted to the sovereign. Indonesia's 2043s, for
instance, were last quoted at 77.00, more than USD20 lower than
the price at which they were issued earlier this year.
The spreads of most investment-grade corporate issues were
also 10bp-20bp wider on the day. Capitaland's 2022s, for
instance, were last quoted at 265bp, about 20bp wider compared
to Friday.
"We are seeing a lot of people who are forced sellers, but
they are having a hard time finding someone to buy their bonds,"
said one trader. "There is some trading, but people have been
getting a sticker shock when they can find a bid."
This trader said that he did not expect the sell-off to stop
at least until Treasury rates stabilized. "And there is no sign
of that yet," he said.
