SINGAPORE, June 26 (IFR) - Asian credit markets bounced back today after several negative sessions. Most of the buying was happening on the most liquid high-quality 10-year bonds, especially from Hong Kong blue-chips and Chinese state-owned entities.

"As soon as Treasuries stabilise the markets become more comfortable," said one trader in Singapore. The yield on the 10-year Treasury retreated last night for the first time since June 17.

The 2023s of CNPC, for instance, were last quoted at 195bp/185bp and the 2023s of CNOOC were at 190bp/180bp. Both were roughly 10bp tighter on the day. Hutchison Whampoa's 10-year benchmark was also about 10bp tighter, last quoted at 195bp/185bp.

As investors started to feel that the sell-off may have been overshot, they were also boosting CDS and the Asia iTraxx IG index was ending the session some 10bp tighter, last quoted at 156bp.

The higher-beta components of the index had moved as much as 20bp. One good example was Indonesia's 5-year, which was last quoted at 220bp/230bp, some 20bp tighter than yesterday's close.

High-yield credits also started to find buyers and the most liquid bonds were ending the day some 50ct to USD1 stronger in price terms, according to one trader in Hong Kong. "They still have not recovered all the recent losses, but they are bouncing," he said.

In spite of the better tone of the market, though, traders were saying that some investors continued to raise cash. An investment-grade trader in Singapore said he continued to see selling of 2016 bonds of South Korean and Indian names, which underperformed.

"If you need to raise cash, those are the bonds to sell," he said. "At this stage, I still want to be long high-quality liquid stuff and short illiquid and shorter-dated stuff," he added.

