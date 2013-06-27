SINGAPORE, June 27 (IFR) - Credit markets in Asia saw a
third day of recovery, but traders and analysts remain skeptical
that the market has shifted direction.
"It's impossible to call the bottom at this stage," said one
credit analyst in Singapore. "We are not in a situation where
everything is fine and dandy yet."
Still, the price action was constructive with high-beta
credits leading the way this time. The 2043s of Indonesia were
being quoted some USD3.5 higher in price terms by the close,
while the 10-year bonds were up by about USD2 stronger. That
means that Indonesia's spreads were tighter roughly by 12bp-15bp
across the curve, according to one trader in Singapore.
The Philippines was underperforming its South-East Asian
neighbor but was still doing well with long-dated bonds up by
about USD2 in price and 10-year paper higher by USD1, for spread
gains of 10bp-12bp.
High-quality 10-year paper was also gaining, and the 2023s
of Chinese state-owned entities were tighter by 5bp-10bp on
average. Credit derivatives also continued to gain, as evidenced
by the Asia iTraxx IG index, which was closing the session
quoted at 147bp, or 9bp tighter than yesterday.
Retail interest helped lift high-yield, and most Chinese
homebuilders were closing the session about USD1 higher in price
terms. The big outperformers were the 2015s from Evergrande. The
bonds were closing quoted at 103.00/105.00, versus bids of
101.00 last Friday.
There was some volume, but most of the actual trades were
small. If the recent bump in high-yield was driven by retail,
then broker-dealers and some institutional accounts were behind
the rise in investment-grade.
However, despite the gains, traders said there was plenty of
two-way flow, meaning that for every buyer there were eager
sellers.
"There was a bit of short-covering, a bit of in-and-out,
some clients actually coming in to buy, but the direction of the
market is still not looking up," said the analyst.
He added that much of the activity seemed to be based on
technical reasons, as investors raised cash and braced
themselves for more redemptions. In that sense, accounts are
eagerly watching the release of the EM dedicated bond fund flows
by research firm EPFR later today for signs that money has
started flowing back into the asset-class.
