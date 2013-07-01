SINGAPORE, July 1 (IFR) - The first day of the second half
of 2013 was marked by an almost complete lack of trading, with a
Singapore-based trader observing that he had not seen a price on
the screens all day.
Still, he suggested that the real money bias was towards
bargain-hunting, albeit in the context of highly illiquid
secondary markets.
He was sceptical of the strategy, pointing to stronger PMI
data released out of Europe as fuelling renewed QE tapering
fears, with the June employment report due for release on Friday
seen as also crucial for the QE argument.
The iTraxx Asia IG index opened up at 154bp mid and is
closing at 150bp, but no trades went through of any
significance.
Bond fund outflows are also beginning to preoccupy
participants and continued outflow will impact Asian credit even
if weaker US economic data anchor the case for QE tapering later
rather than sooner.
Some USD5.6bn came out of EM bond funds last week, double
the previous week's figure, with USD3.5bn of net outflow seen
from these funds this year. Much of the outflow came from EM
sovereign paper, according to a regional credit analyst, with
corporate debt remaining relatively resilient.
(jonathan.rogers@thomsonreuters.com)