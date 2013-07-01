SINGAPORE, July 1 (IFR) - The first day of the second half of 2013 was marked by an almost complete lack of trading, with a Singapore-based trader observing that he had not seen a price on the screens all day.

Still, he suggested that the real money bias was towards bargain-hunting, albeit in the context of highly illiquid secondary markets.

He was sceptical of the strategy, pointing to stronger PMI data released out of Europe as fuelling renewed QE tapering fears, with the June employment report due for release on Friday seen as also crucial for the QE argument.

The iTraxx Asia IG index opened up at 154bp mid and is closing at 150bp, but no trades went through of any significance.

Bond fund outflows are also beginning to preoccupy participants and continued outflow will impact Asian credit even if weaker US economic data anchor the case for QE tapering later rather than sooner.

Some USD5.6bn came out of EM bond funds last week, double the previous week's figure, with USD3.5bn of net outflow seen from these funds this year. Much of the outflow came from EM sovereign paper, according to a regional credit analyst, with corporate debt remaining relatively resilient. (jonathan.rogers@thomsonreuters.com)