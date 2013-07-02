HONG KONG, July 2 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads tightened today as risk appetite returned to the market bringing in some real money investors and giving a bit of strength to liquid benchmarks after the recent steep sell-off.

The iTraxx Asia IG index moved in to 145bp/147bp from 154bp mid-market in illiquid trading yesterday, as it was a holiday in Hong Kong.

Traders, however, were not going all out to buy due to the upcoming July 4 holiday in the US and the release of nonfarm payroll data the following day. The same factors prevented the primary market from springing back into action, despite a decent session in the secondary market providing an opportune window.

"People are trying to collect back their shorts. Right now, first things first even though there are events later in the week," said a Singapore-based trader.

Dealers said activity was centred on the benchmark names and recent new issues, which were more liquid with IG cash bid 10bp-15bp tighter in spread terms.

Korean names were well bid with Korea Gas 17s at 168bp/160bp and Korea Resources 18s at 205bp/195bp. Kexim 22s were at 160bp/150bp and KDB 22s at 160bp/145bp.

Philippines sovereign 34s & 37s last traded at 121.50 and 107.50, after being at 112 and 99.25, respectively, last week. Indonesia's 5-year CDS prices tightened 5bp to 180bp/200bp.

Central China Real Estate's 2018s gained a point to 91/92 from the low of 88 last week, while Vedanta Resources 2019s were also up a point to 96/97 after falling to 95.5 last week.

"We continue to see some real money buying, but, probably, important to note that the market is still all over the place and volatility could come back and hit us anytime," another trader said.

Neha.dsilva@thomsonreuters.com