SINGAPORE, July 3 (IFR) - Asian credit investors have been
given a harsh reminder that the European debt travails are not
over as spreads gapped out today.
The trouble started earlier in the week, when both the
foreign and the finance ministers of Portugal resigned after
indicating they would not be able to deliver on commitments made
in relation to a bailout programme.
Meanwhile, the Troika was taking a harder line on Greece. As
a result, European credit was opening wider with the yields on
10-year Portuguese bonds starting 130bp wider.
Such a sharp move had to spill over to Asia, and the Asia
iTraxx IG index was closing the session 16bp wider, last quoted
at 165bp/168bp.
While much of the move on the CDS side reflected simply
dealer adjustments and investors' position hedging on being
spooked by the recent news flow, traders in the Philippines and
in Singapore were reporting better sellers of the most liquid
bonds.
Indonesia's 2043s, which are among the higher beta liquid
benchmarks in the region, were closing down USD2 in pricing
terms, and some 17bp wider in spread terms. Philippines 2037s
were down about USD1.5 in price, at 106.75.
As if the return of European troubles were not enough,
investors also have to deal with what some see as a potential
civil war shaping up in Egypt. News from there has not only
caused a spike in oil prices, but is also contributing to the
general risk aversion.
"The truth is that, in the second quarter, we had an ideal
situation," said one banker. "We had unprecedented liquidity,
the European problems seemed to be under control, the Middle
East was contained to a few headlines about Syria." Now, he
added, some of those troubles were back to haunt investors.
Ultimately, the negative headlines out of Europe and the
Middle East could be beneficial to emerging markets, one analyst
suggested.
He speculated that as investors moved out of Europe again,
they would probably move back into Treasuries, which would curb
the yield rise on the benchmark.
The banker also said that eventually EM could benefit as
well. "At some point, investors will realise that the
opportunity cost of staying in cash is higher than buying EM
bonds then our market will restart," said the banker.
christopher.langner@thomsonreuters.com