SINGAPORE, July 3 (IFR) - Asian credit investors have been given a harsh reminder that the European debt travails are not over as spreads gapped out today.

The trouble started earlier in the week, when both the foreign and the finance ministers of Portugal resigned after indicating they would not be able to deliver on commitments made in relation to a bailout programme.

Meanwhile, the Troika was taking a harder line on Greece. As a result, European credit was opening wider with the yields on 10-year Portuguese bonds starting 130bp wider.

Such a sharp move had to spill over to Asia, and the Asia iTraxx IG index was closing the session 16bp wider, last quoted at 165bp/168bp.

While much of the move on the CDS side reflected simply dealer adjustments and investors' position hedging on being spooked by the recent news flow, traders in the Philippines and in Singapore were reporting better sellers of the most liquid bonds.

Indonesia's 2043s, which are among the higher beta liquid benchmarks in the region, were closing down USD2 in pricing terms, and some 17bp wider in spread terms. Philippines 2037s were down about USD1.5 in price, at 106.75.

As if the return of European troubles were not enough, investors also have to deal with what some see as a potential civil war shaping up in Egypt. News from there has not only caused a spike in oil prices, but is also contributing to the general risk aversion.

"The truth is that, in the second quarter, we had an ideal situation," said one banker. "We had unprecedented liquidity, the European problems seemed to be under control, the Middle East was contained to a few headlines about Syria." Now, he added, some of those troubles were back to haunt investors.

Ultimately, the negative headlines out of Europe and the Middle East could be beneficial to emerging markets, one analyst suggested.

He speculated that as investors moved out of Europe again, they would probably move back into Treasuries, which would curb the yield rise on the benchmark.

The banker also said that eventually EM could benefit as well. "At some point, investors will realise that the opportunity cost of staying in cash is higher than buying EM bonds then our market will restart," said the banker.

christopher.langner@thomsonreuters.com