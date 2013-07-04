SINGAPORE, July 4 (IFR) - Dealers in Asia became defensive
in an attempt to protect themselves from being on the wrong side
of the market ahead of key US nonfarm payroll numbers, due out
tomorrow morning, New York time."
This is not a day when you want to provide liquidity," said
one trader in Singapore.
Bids were disappearing from the screens and those that were
made available were showing significant differences from the
offers featured on bank runs. A handful of trades were logged in
on higher-beta sovereign bonds, but, even where there was
activity, bid-offer spreads were of USD1-USD2.
In spite of the lack of real trading, the lower indicated
bids were enough to weigh on the market. Bellwether bonds, such
as the 2037s of the Philippines and the 2043s of Indonesia, were
ending USD1.5 lower in price terms, quoted at 105.75 and 85.50
respectively.
The pain was also felt on the CDS side and the Asia iTraxx
IG index was closing the day some 5bp wider last quoted at 163bp
mid-market.
High-yield paper was also seeing more offers than bids and,
near the end of the session, Country Garden's 2023s were quoted
at 92.00, some USD1.75 weaker than where they closed on Tuesday.
The silver lining for traders was that most of the region's
benchmarks had not returned to the recent lows and managed to
hold on to some of the ground they recovered earlier in the
week.
Indonesia 2043s, for instance, were bid as low as 76.00.
They later recovered to 89.00 on Tuesday but have since
retreated to the current 85.50.
