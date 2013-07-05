SINGAPORE, July 5 (IFR) - Traders were exhibiting a
giddiness this afternoon not seen in a while as they saw their
offers get lifted and real money come into the market. Some
bonds had rallied as much as 10bp by the close.
Much of the sanguine tone had to do with bets that the
unemployment numbers in the US may surprise on the downside and,
hence, curb any ambitions of the Fed to start reducing monetary
stimulus earlier rather than later.
"I think you could see unemployment actually go up as more
people join the workforce," said one trader in Singapore. "My
bet is for a 155k number of jobless claims (below the 165k
median estimate of economists Reuters polled)," said a banker.
As desks put their chips on a negative number, one way or
another, they pushed up most of the high-beta IG credits. Korean
names, such as KDB's 2017s, were closing the day some 10bp
tighter in spread terms, quoted at 130bp/125bp.
High-quality credits, such as Hutchison Whampoa, were also
in demand and the 2017s of the Hong Kong blue-chip ended the day
10bp tighter at 155bp.
Private-banking accounts were also joining the party,
although these investors were seeking the more beaten down,
higher yielding investment-grade credits, such as IOC 2017s,
which closed at 270bp over Treasuries, some 30bp tight to where
they started the week.
Hedge funds curbed the rally in taking the opportunity to
take profits on some of their positions. However, near the
close, the tone remained bullish and the Asia iTraxx IG index
ended some 6bp tighter quoted at 156bp/155bp.
"If we see a nonfarm payroll number that the market likes,
we could see a serious rally here," said one trader.
christopher.langner@thomsonreuters.com