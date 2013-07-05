SINGAPORE, July 5 (IFR) - Traders were exhibiting a giddiness this afternoon not seen in a while as they saw their offers get lifted and real money come into the market. Some bonds had rallied as much as 10bp by the close.

Much of the sanguine tone had to do with bets that the unemployment numbers in the US may surprise on the downside and, hence, curb any ambitions of the Fed to start reducing monetary stimulus earlier rather than later.

"I think you could see unemployment actually go up as more people join the workforce," said one trader in Singapore. "My bet is for a 155k number of jobless claims (below the 165k median estimate of economists Reuters polled)," said a banker.

As desks put their chips on a negative number, one way or another, they pushed up most of the high-beta IG credits. Korean names, such as KDB's 2017s, were closing the day some 10bp tighter in spread terms, quoted at 130bp/125bp.

High-quality credits, such as Hutchison Whampoa, were also in demand and the 2017s of the Hong Kong blue-chip ended the day 10bp tighter at 155bp.

Private-banking accounts were also joining the party, although these investors were seeking the more beaten down, higher yielding investment-grade credits, such as IOC 2017s, which closed at 270bp over Treasuries, some 30bp tight to where they started the week.

Hedge funds curbed the rally in taking the opportunity to take profits on some of their positions. However, near the close, the tone remained bullish and the Asia iTraxx IG index ended some 6bp tighter quoted at 156bp/155bp.

"If we see a nonfarm payroll number that the market likes, we could see a serious rally here," said one trader.

christopher.langner@thomsonreuters.com