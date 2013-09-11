SINGAPORE, Sept 11 (IFR) - Traders were busy today executing
orders for new issues amid a pick-up in primary-market activity
in the region with liquidity centered on deals printed in the
past few days.
"It has been a bit lethargic in secondary away from the new
issues," said one trader in Singapore.
With most of the recently printed bonds performing well,
investors are also feeling more confident about putting money to
work.
Most of the trading today was focused on the new 5.5-year
sukuk from the Republic of Indonesia, which rallied as high as
101.50 earlier in the day, having priced at par. It later
retreated a bit as some accounts took profits to close quoted at
100.80/101.00.
KDB's new USD750m 2019s, printed yesterday at 140bp over US
Treasuries, told a similar story, trading as tight as 132bp in
the beginning of the day, but settling at 140bp/137bp later in
the day.
The best performer so far, though, have been the new 5-year
bond from China's ZhengTong Auto with a standby letter of credit
from the Bank of China, Macau branch.
That bond was printed at a reoffer spread of 285bp and
closed the day quoted at 262bp/260bp. "People like the pick-up
the bond offered compared with other Chinese bonds that feature
SBLCs," explained one trader.
While cash was doing very well, the new issue flow took its
toll on the CDS market. Investors buying protection for their
added exposure to fixed income in the region prompted the Asia
ex-Japan iTraxx IG to widen some 3bp and close at 138bp/140bp.
On the high-yield front, a reopening of the 5-year bonds of
Chinese developer CIFI Holdings prompted some profit-taking on
the name with the reopened bond dropping from 106.50 to 105.00
and dragging other names with it.
However, as rumours circulated that books on the deal were
multiple times oversubscribed, the bonds recovered to close at
105.50/106.00.
That also boosted other Chinese property credits, helping
the sector end about 25ct higher in price terms on average. As
has been the norm lately, though, most of the buying was being
driven by retail accounts.
Christopher.Langner@thomsonreuters.com