SINGAPORE, Sept 18 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were closing
the session firmer as dealers covered shorts and added risk
ahead of the monetary policy decision of the FOMC in the US.
Traders said there was not a lot a of client flow, but there
was a general trend to add duration in a sign that brokers and
hedge funds were betting US Treasuries could extend the recent
rally.
Higher-beta names, such as Indonesia and its state-owned
companies, were better bid and the 2019 sovereign-issued sukuk
bonds were last quoted at 102.75, having priced at par just last
week.
The 30-year bonds of state-owned utility PLN were also
finding strong demand and were quoted some USD3 higher in price
terms. "A lot of guys are covering shorts, but people are also
extending duration," said a trader in Singapore.
Another trader said Hutchison 2019s, which recently were
only seeing sellers, were in strong demand with the last bid at
199bp, some 5bp tighter in the week.
The move spilled over to CDS and the Asia iTraxx ex-Japan IG
Index ended the day some 3bp tighter at 129bp/130bp.
As dealers bet on a risk rally tomorrow, they also added
some exposure to lower-rated credits and the Chinese property
issues were up 25ct-50ct on average.
The strong bid for Indonesia was also buoying some of the
high-yield credits from the countries, prompting trades on
Indosat at 105.75, 50ct higher in price terms today, and even
the Bumi 2016s, which were last quoted at 68.05/70.50, more than
USD5 higher in price from a few weeks ago.
