SINGAPORE, Oct 16 (IFR) - Asian credit investors on
Wednesday were making a clear bet on a resolution to the debt
ceiling issue in the United States.
Traders across the region reported clients buying
high-quality investment-grade bonds and spread products, both of
which would benefit from a resolution to the standoff in
Washington.
"People are betting on a resolution, so the market has been
pretty firm," said a trader in Singapore.
The move prompted the Asia ex-Japan iTraxx IG index to
tighten by 2bp-3bp, with the last quote of the Asian session
marked at 135bp/138bp.
Spreads for some of the less liquid high-grade names, such
as in Thai corporate bonds, also staged a rally with the
bellwether PTTEP 2018s ending the day bid at 192bp, 10bp tight
to where they were trading on Monday.
More liquid recent new issues did well, with Canara Bank's
new 2018s leading the charge. Canara's bonds closed the day at
367bp/364bp, compared to a reoffer spread of 385bp when the deal
was priced last Thursday.
China Taiping also benefited from the positive mood and
recovered to trade near its 330bp reoffer price, and was last
quoted at 331bp/328bp.
Some traders also reported real money clients bottom-fishing
some of the more beaten-up high-beta sovereigns too. As a
result, Indonesia's 2043s closed the session at 82.00/83.00,
about 25 cents higher in price terms.
Longer dates bonds from the Philippines, however, did not
fare as well. While the 2037s ended slightly tighter in spread
terms, they closed the day about 15 cents weaker in price.
With much of the potential gains to be made on high-grade,
investors ignored the high-yield market and sub-investment-grade
bonds hardly moved, ending the day unchanged amid very little
trading.
