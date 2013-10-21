SINGAPORE, Oct 21 (IFR) - Asian credit markets resumed a
rally that started early last week ahead of an agreement to end
the government shutdown in the US, with traders reporting strong
demand for cash bonds across the board.
In fact, the market was so strong this morning that many
bankers had predicted a busy day in primary activity, with as
many as four deals expected to cross the screens.
That did not materialise, though, and only SK Broadband
announced 5-year bond with price talk at 200bp over US
Treasuries.
"I was expecting a busy day and I can't really tell why it
was not," said one portfolio manager in Singapore. Still, he
suspected issuers could be getting greedy and waiting for the
rally to go a bit further to get even tighter rates.
"Issuers have their own considerations," said one banker,
suggesting the portfolio manager could be right. "However, as
rates are low again, credit spreads are tightening and there is
demand, anybody that can should go out now," she said.
Indeed, investment-grade bonds were closing the session
about 3bp tighter on average in spread terms.
The Asia ex-Japan IG iTraxx Index ended the day 1bp wider at
130bp/132bp, suggesting that the move in bonds was a reflection
of strong investor demand to add risk as dealers and fast money
tend to be the more active players in the CDS market.
High yield was also seeing a lot of demand with most
sub-investment-grade bonds ending the session 25 cents to 50
cents higher in price terms.
The outperformers were the 2018s of Glorious Property
Holdings, which ended the day at 92.00/93.00, about USD1.5
higher.
Curiously, the move came about on news that trading in the
company's shares had been halted on the Stock Exchange of Hong
Kong as the controlling shareholder Zhang Zhi Rong was about to
announce a bid to take the company private.
"It is almost as if bond investors were celebrating that
they will have less disclosure," joked one analyst. Investors,
however, seem to have read into the move that Zhang will take
the reins of the company and turnaround its lacklustre sales
performance, bidding up the bonds.
On the other side of the spectrum, Bumi's 2017s were back
down after gaining for most of last week on news that debt owed
to the China Investment Corporation had been converted to
equity. The bonds closed the day quoted at 62.00/64.00, having
closed at 64.00/66.00 on Friday.
Christopher.Langner@thomsonreuters.com