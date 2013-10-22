HONG KONG, Oct 22 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads tightened further, although there were pockets of profit taking as investors turned their focus onto the streaming supply in the primary market with four issuers competing for attention.

The Asia ex-Japan IG iTraxx Index was set to end the day at 133bp/135bp, a tad wider than yesterday's closing of 130bp/132bp.

"Spreads are still grinding tighter, but bonds are starting to come out because valuations are stretched. As supply is coming, it looks like accounts are trimming a little bit off at this time to taking profit," said a Singapore-based trader.

China and Hong Kong investment-grade bonds were 2bp-3bp tighter across the board. There was buying seen in 10-year bonds of China Railway and Sinopec.

There was some retail selling in the perps of Sinochem and CKI, while Aluminum Corporation of China (Chalco) was marketing a new perp.

There was also demand seen for Thai credits, which saw Bangkok Bank's bonds tighten 2bp-3bp.

SK Broadband's bonds rallied to T+161/158 after printing at T+170bp yesterday, but some profit-taking took it back to around T+165bp.

Among high-yield names, Chinese property credits lost 0.25points as some accounts trimmed holdings ahead of delayed release of the US September payroll data, scheduled for today.

In the primary market, Haitong Securities is marketing a 5-year SBLC-backed bond, which will be of a final deal size of around USD1bn, Sri Lanka's DFCC is also in the market for a 5-year deal with an approximately USD250m size.

