SINGAPORE, Nov 1 (IFR) - Asian credit markets ended the day
mostly wider as investors took profit on some of the bonds that
rallied the most. Indonesia was the flag bearer, as the
sovereign's CDS widened about 10bp.
Bonds of longer maturity dropped about 50 cents to USD1 in
price terms, while those in the 10-year part of the curve were
about 25 cents to 50 cents weaker. "I think Indonesia had
rallied a lot and people decided to take some profit," said one
trader in Hong Kong.
Still, aside from Indonesia, investment-grade was generally
ending the day about 3bp-5bp wider in spread terms. The Asia
ex-Japan iTraxx IG Index also ended some 3bp wider in the day at
131bp/134bp.
Traders said that the Fed's statement after the monetary
policy meeting earlier this week had made clients wary of
volatility in rates going forward. As a result, real-money
accounts are taking a step back to reassess their portfolios.
One trader said he saw, for instance, a couple of accounts
buying Korea's 5-year CDS, which was seen as basically a cheap
option trade.
At the current 60bp level, this trader argued, the sovereign
protection was bound to widen even if it was to align with the
77bp/75bp spread range in which the Republic of Korea 2023s -
traded and neutralised the basis.
"Korea is just trading too tight," said a trader in
Singapore.
If real-money investors are rethinking their strategies for
Asian high-grade credits, there seems to still be plenty of
retail demand for high-yield.
The new bonds of developer Modern Land China, priced on
Monday at par, were last quoted at 102.00/103.00. The 2018 bonds
of Vingroup also priced at par were quoted at 101.25/102.00.
The new 2018s of Anton Oilfields also rallied from the par
reoffer to 101.35/101.65.
