SINGAPORE, Nov 1 (IFR) - Asian credit markets ended the day mostly wider as investors took profit on some of the bonds that rallied the most. Indonesia was the flag bearer, as the sovereign's CDS widened about 10bp.

Bonds of longer maturity dropped about 50 cents to USD1 in price terms, while those in the 10-year part of the curve were about 25 cents to 50 cents weaker. "I think Indonesia had rallied a lot and people decided to take some profit," said one trader in Hong Kong.

Still, aside from Indonesia, investment-grade was generally ending the day about 3bp-5bp wider in spread terms. The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx IG Index also ended some 3bp wider in the day at 131bp/134bp.

Traders said that the Fed's statement after the monetary policy meeting earlier this week had made clients wary of volatility in rates going forward. As a result, real-money accounts are taking a step back to reassess their portfolios.

One trader said he saw, for instance, a couple of accounts buying Korea's 5-year CDS, which was seen as basically a cheap option trade.

At the current 60bp level, this trader argued, the sovereign protection was bound to widen even if it was to align with the 77bp/75bp spread range in which the Republic of Korea 2023s - traded and neutralised the basis.

"Korea is just trading too tight," said a trader in Singapore.

If real-money investors are rethinking their strategies for Asian high-grade credits, there seems to still be plenty of retail demand for high-yield.

The new bonds of developer Modern Land China, priced on Monday at par, were last quoted at 102.00/103.00. The 2018 bonds of Vingroup also priced at par were quoted at 101.25/102.00.

The new 2018s of Anton Oilfields also rallied from the par reoffer to 101.35/101.65.

