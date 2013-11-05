HONG KONG, Nov 5 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads were mostly steady at yesterday's levels, but they were wider than last Friday's close as the uptick in US Treasury yields widened spreads.

For direction, traders were awaiting third-quarter US GDP data on Thursday and non-farm payrolls data on Friday.

The iTraxx Asia IG Index was at 137bp/136bp from yesterday's 136bp/139bp and Friday's 131bp.

"Spreads are unchanged to weaker and there is not a lot happening in the secondary market as accounts are concentrating more on the primary side," said a Singapore-based credit trader.

High-yield sovereigns were lower following higher treasury yields, while high-grade cash spreads were steady with the exception of Indian credits, where some profit taking was seen.

China IG Cash spreads are steady China Overseas Land and Investment 2023s went out to T+285bp yesterday, but were at T+284bp today.

The State Bank of India 2018s were at T+275bp/265bp, around 3bp wider on the day.

Hana Bank's 3-year floating rate note was trading at L+106bp after pricing at L+112.5bp yesterday.

CDS were 2-3 wider. CDS spreads are trending wider. Indonesia's 5-year CDS spread traded at 220, China's at 82bp and South Korea's 83bp.

Cofco (Hong Kong) is the only issuer set to price a US dollar deal today. The A3/A-/A- rated company is offering a 5-year bond to yield in the area of 200bp over US Treasuries and a 10-year to yield in the area of 240bp. Each tranche is expected to be of a size of USD500m.

