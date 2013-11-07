SINGAPORE, Nov 7 (IFR) - High-beta bonds in the region found a strong bid today as investors seemed to be positioning for a nonfarm payroll number that would support higher Treasury prices.

Traders reported better buying especially for the longer-dated bonds of Indonesia and the Philippines, which were both on average USD1 higher in price. Bonds of quasi sovereigns from Indonesia, such as Pertamina 2043s, were also higher by a similar amount.

"There is a lot of bottom-fishing," said one trader in Singapore.

Other high-grade names such as China General Nuclear Power and less liquid bonds from Chinese state-owned entities were also in demand and ended about 2bp-3bp tighter.

The move was especially strong on credit default swaps. China's 5-year protection tightened from 80bp to 77bp. The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx IG index tightened about 6bp to close at 136bp.

Among high-yield bonds, there was some trading in Vedanta bonds. Vedanta's massive bond is one of the most sensitive to benchmark rate moves among Asian corporate high-yield, and the active trading was viewed as a further indication of Treasury expectations.

However, volume was lower today than it was when credit markets were widening earlier this week, in a sign that the respite is not a change to the overall direction of the market.

It seems like investors are becoming increasingly wary of adding exposure to credit as they see the end of record monetary stimulus measures in the United States draw closer.

