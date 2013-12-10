HONG KONG, Dec 10 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads were mostly steady today, while encouraging economic data from China meant market sentiment was positive for risky assets. Volumes, however, were thin as the year-end drew closer.

"There is little happening, but the sentiment is positive now and I expect it to remain like this until the end of the year," said a Hong Kong-based credit trader.

There has been no supply so far this week in the primary market in the US dollar segment and bankers believe there is unlikely to be any more in the run-up to the end of the year.

Data released earlier today showed that China's industrial output rose 10% in November from a year earlier, suggesting that growth momentum in the world's second largest economy was still strong.

The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx IG index was at 130bp-134bp from yesterday's 132bp-134bp.

Indian banks spreads were 5bp-10bp tighter. ICICI Bank 19s were up at 325bp/320bp was the most active one as it was most recently issued.

There was two-way action in Chinese SOE segment. China Orient 2018s were tighter at 295bp, Haitong 18s were at T+228bp, Baosteel 2018s were at T+220bp.

Thai bonds were mostly steady with a positive bias after the prime minister dissolved parliament on Monday and called a snap election, traders said.

Pacnet's recently priced 5-year bonds continued to perform well and were traded around 103-103.25.

Neha.dsilva@thomsonreuters.com