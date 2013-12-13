SINGAPORE, Dec 13 (IFR) - The week ended with a very quiet
session that left traders fighting for the few transactions they
saw on screens.
"It's dead, dead, dead," said one trader in Singapore. "I
have been competing for small trades just because I am bored."
The result was that the Asia ex-Japan iTraxx IG index ended
unchanged at 128bp/130bp.
There were a few sell trades in the new Baosteel bonds,
leading them to widen 2bp to 238bp/228bp amid near-zero
liquidity.
On the flip-side, there was still some sparse buying
interest in bonds with standby letter of credits. China State
Shipbuilding Corp's latest 5-year bond, backed by an SBLC from
China Construction Bank, tightened about 1bp to close at
232bp/230bp.
Not even the news that emerging market bond funds saw heavy
outflows in the week ended December 11 was enough to stir
activity.
EM bond funds experienced outflows of USD1.61bn in the week
ended December 11 compared with an inflow of USD1.5bn the week
before, Morgan Stanley said in a research note citing EPFR data.
The inflow last week reflects one specific fund receiving a
large sum, the note said. This week's outflow is about the same
size as outflows in November and December, it added.
Local currency funds experienced outflows of USD1bn compared
with an outflow of USD534m from hard currency funds.
