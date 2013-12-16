SINGAPORE, Dec 16 (IFR) - Christmas appeared to arrive early to most trading desks, and not because Santa was distributing presents.

Traders in Singapore said that they spent the whole day without seeing a single trade. There was still the occasional enquiry, but no actual trades materialized.

There was a little bit of profit-taking in Chinese CDS as investors began to worry about what will happen with the giant next year. That spilled over to the Asia ex-Japan iTraxx IG index, which ended the day 1bp wider, quoted at 127bp-129bp.

The movement was mostly screen-jockeying with traders saying there was really nothing to write home about.

"I haven't seen a single trade, it is really the holiday season," said one trader in Singapore.

