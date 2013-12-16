SINGAPORE, Dec 16 (IFR) - Christmas appeared to arrive early
to most trading desks, and not because Santa was distributing
presents.
Traders in Singapore said that they spent the whole day
without seeing a single trade. There was still the occasional
enquiry, but no actual trades materialized.
There was a little bit of profit-taking in Chinese CDS as
investors began to worry about what will happen with the giant
next year. That spilled over to the Asia ex-Japan iTraxx IG
index, which ended the day 1bp wider, quoted at 127bp-129bp.
The movement was mostly screen-jockeying with traders saying
there was really nothing to write home about.
"I haven't seen a single trade, it is really the holiday
season," said one trader in Singapore.
Christopher.Langner@thomsonreuters.com