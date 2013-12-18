SINGAPORE, Dec 18 (IFR) - Asia has entered into full holiday mode and traders were busier checking-in for their Friday flights than they were either watching screens or chasing clients. "It is dead quiet, I am just waiting to get out of here on Friday," said one trader in Singapore.

There was some scant activity, mostly on interdealer broker screens, but nothing of note. "There are some offer requests from the few clients still around, which suggests a stronger tone to the market, but no trades come out of it," said the trader.

He added that South Korean credits were the only ones seeing more requests for bids, but that even there nothing actually changed hands.

The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx IG index was also unchanged at 127bp, in spite of the upcoming roll on Friday.

While the looming recycling of the index would usually see additional sellers of the index and tighter prints, "most of that already happened last week", said the trader.

Most syndicate bankers had already taken off for the year-end holidays, as well, as they catch their breath ahead of what is expected to be a very busy January.

