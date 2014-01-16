HONG KONG, Jan 16 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads tightened Thursday, while most new issues traded above reoffer levels, except that of China Overseas Grand Oceans, which struggled in the secondary market.

"All the attention is on new issues and how it's affecting the issuer's curve and the sector," said a Singapore-based credit trader.

Bank of Baroda's new 5.5 year bonds, priced at 325bp over Treasuries, were trading 5bp tighter in the secondary market. Traders said the secondary tightening in Bank of Baroda's bonds saw credit spreads of other banks like ICICI Bank and State Bank of India also do the same.

Spreads on Korean credits also continued to tighten. Korea Oil's bonds, maturing in 2018, were also trading three basis points tighter at a spread of 97bp over Treasuries.

Its bonds maturing in 2024 and 2019s were around 110bp over Treasuries and 114bp over Treasuries, respectively.

Traders said the appetite for Korean bonds remained strong, despite the steady supply from the sector.

Wharf's 2019 traded at a spread of 193bp over Treasuries, tighter than reoffer price of 195bp over.

China Overseas Grand Ocean's 5-year bonds priced at 370bp over Treasuries, but fell to 383bp over in secondary trade. The Asia IG index was slightly tighter at 136bp/140bp from yesterday's 140bp/141bp.

The 5-year CDS spreads for Vietnam were 5bp tighter at 245bp/270bp, while those for Indonesia and Thailand were 3bp tighter each at 217bp/227bp and 143bp/153bp, respectively.

