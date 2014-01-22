SINGAPORE, Jan 22 (IFR) - A generally benign environment
took hold of the Asian credit markets today, lending support to
many new bond sales. Towngas successfully sold USD300m in
perpetual non-call five bonds last night to yield 4.75%,
translating to a premium of 200bp over the issuer's outstanding
senior bullet bond.
All in all, it was an attractive pick-up for a Single A
credit, which is likely to exercise the call in year five.
"We liked the bond, and so did the real-money accounts. So,
it is no surprise that the paper gained a point in the secondary
market," said a credit analyst.
In contrast, Greentown's subordinated perp notes were
treading water at 98.5/99.5 after pricing at par two days
earlier.
Despite the heavy pipeline of deals in the market, there
seems to be sufficient liquidity to hold up the bonds sold this
month. The best-performing bonds have been those of the
sovereigns.
Sri Lanka's 2019s, which kicked off issuance in the primary
market in Asia this year, held firm at 100.5, while the
Philippines 2014s were up 2 points since being issued at par.
Investors seemed to have put concerns about Indonesia's weak
economic prospects behind them, and have fuelled the rallies in
the republic's new 2014s and 2044s, quoted at 103.5 and 102.5,
respectively. They were priced at 99.44 and 98.73, respectively.
Chinese property bonds were firmer today due to a 2% rise in
the country's equity markets. Shimao 2021s rose slightly to
99.50/100.50, while Yuzhou 2019s went up 1.5 points to
98.00/99.00.
Reuters reported earlier today Chinese stocks touched
two-week highs after the People's Bank of China provided
short-term funding to financial institutions, avoiding another
cash squeeze in the markets. There were also reports that a
property tax law could take longer to be released.
