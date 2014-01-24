BRIEF-HSBC CEO Gulliver to announce he will leave the bank in 2018 - WSJ
* HSBC Holdings Plc CEO Stuart Gulliver to announce he will leave the bank in 2018 - WSJ, citing a source Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2ndoiuz Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, Jan 24 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads widened Friday as risk sentiment remained weak across asset classes, although some bottom fishing emerged later in the day to lend support to prices.
The iTraxx Asia IG Index widened to 145bp from 141bp over.
The weaker tone in the credit market continued from overnight trading sessions in the US and Europe.
Additionally, the lingering effect of the Wanda Properties bonds, which re-priced the property sector, continued to impact the market.
Traders said the Chinese and Hong Kong property bonds traded 10bp-20bp wider on the day.
Although Wanda Properties' new 10-year bonds traded 465bp over US Treasuries from 455bp over at reoffer, some retail buying bought the paper back to around reoffer level.
Chinese property bonds with longer tenors were down sharply today. Franshion Properties 2021s, Shimao Property 2020s and Central China Real Estate 2020s were down a point in price terms, while Country Garden's 2021s and Kaisa's 2020s were down 1.50 points.
Bonds of Chinese state-owned enterprises traded 4bp-6bp wider today.
India's ICICI Bank 2019 bonds traded 7bp wider at 304bp/299bp. Export-import Bank of India's 2023s were 3bp wider at 280bp/270bp. Bank of India 2018s were 5bp wider at 285bp/270bp.
Republic of Indonesia's long-end bonds traded weaker today. The 2023s traded 11bp wider at 273bp/250bp, while the 2043s were 16bp wider at 284bp/274bp.
Traders said the weakness in credit market set a negative tone for new issues next week because of the widening seen in credit spreads.
Neha.dsilva@thomsonreuters.com
* HSBC Holdings Plc CEO Stuart Gulliver to announce he will leave the bank in 2018 - WSJ, citing a source Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2ndoiuz Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 12 Aides to U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday attacked the credibility of the nonpartisan agency that will analyze the costs of a replacement for Obamacare, as the White House sought to quell opposition from many Republicans.
LOS ANGELES, March 12 (Variety.com) - "Kong: Skull Island" emerged victorious after a battle of the beasts that pitted the giant ape movie against the Wolverine's last stand. Cresting a wave of good reviews, "Kong: Skull Island" topped the domestic box office, racking up a mighty $61 million. That handily beat estimates, which had "Kong: Skull Island" debuting to between $45 million and $50 million.