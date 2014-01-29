SINGAPORE, Jan 29 (IFR) - Bond markets in Asia widened in the afternoon after going back to levels at which they were before the selloff that followed the release of a weaker-than-expected PMI data from China last week.

The Asia ex-Japan IG iTraxx Index tightened all the way to 149bp this morning, but gave back some of the gains and was ending at 141bp/143bp, about 2bp wider relative to yesterday's close. That is still some 10bp tighter to where it was at the close on Monday.

The same intraday swing was seen in other areas, with most of the investment-grade bonds ending the session some 2bp wider in spread terms. The most active paper, Wanda's new 2024s, was offered as tight at 453bp this morning, but ended the session quoted at 455bp/460bp, roughly unchanged from yesterday and still wide to the 455bp reoffer spread.

"It has become clear that in Asia, at least, everyone wants to buy dips and this selloff was so quick that most of the accounts missed it," said one credit analyst.

As the knee-jerk reaction to the weaker industrial growth in China faded, trading again became quite technical. There was some selling of Hidili bonds in reaction to the Chinese company's profit warning and the 2015s were last quoted at 65.00/66.00. A warning from Moody's that Franshion's recent land acquisitions could weaken its credit profile did little to scare investors and the company's 2018s ended the day 50 cents higher in price terms.

