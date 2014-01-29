SINGAPORE, Jan 29 (IFR) - Bond markets in Asia widened in
the afternoon after going back to levels at which they were
before the selloff that followed the release of a
weaker-than-expected PMI data from China last week.
The Asia ex-Japan IG iTraxx Index tightened all the way to
149bp this morning, but gave back some of the gains and was
ending at 141bp/143bp, about 2bp wider relative to yesterday's
close. That is still some 10bp tighter to where it was at the
close on Monday.
The same intraday swing was seen in other areas, with most
of the investment-grade bonds ending the session some 2bp wider
in spread terms. The most active paper, Wanda's new 2024s, was
offered as tight at 453bp this morning, but ended the session
quoted at 455bp/460bp, roughly unchanged from yesterday and
still wide to the 455bp reoffer spread.
"It has become clear that in Asia, at least, everyone wants
to buy dips and this selloff was so quick that most of the
accounts missed it," said one credit analyst.
As the knee-jerk reaction to the weaker industrial growth
in China faded, trading again became quite technical. There was
some selling of Hidili bonds in reaction to the Chinese
company's profit warning and the 2015s were last quoted at
65.00/66.00. A warning from Moody's that Franshion's recent land
acquisitions could weaken its credit profile did little to scare
investors and the company's 2018s ended the day 50 cents higher
in price terms.
Christopher.Langner@thomsonreuters.com