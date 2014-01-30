SINGAPORE, Jan 30 (IFR) - Investors were still selling bonds
today ahead of the long weekend in Asia for the Lunar New Year
holidays. Spreads for some of the more liquid bonds, such as
those from Chinese state-owned enterprises and banks, were 5bp
to 10bp wider as the market neared an early close.
"We are seeing some pre-holiday better selling, despite
higher levels," noted a trader in Singapore.
Part of the selling interest was due to higher cash prices
after 10-year US Treasuries tightened 10bp overnight following
the Fed Reserve's decision to trim another USD10bn off its
bond-purchase programme.
Investors, therefore, were taking profits on their
high-grade bonds on expectations that the yields on the US
benchmark would soon resume their rising trend.
This partly explained the strongest widening of Chinese
among the bonds traded today. "These are just more liquid, so it
is easier to catch a bid on them," said the trader.
There was some selling in the less liquid bonds from
Filipino corporate issuers, which the trader attributed to a
couple of real money accounts paring exposure to the
Philippines.
Indian bank paper widened 2bp-4bp, but still outperformed
the more liquid Chinese names, while South Korean corporate and
financial bonds were again the outperformers, ending the session
either unchanged or up to 2bp wider.
South Korea has enjoyed strong support from Western
investors, which allowed it to buck the recent selloff, making
the country the best performer in the region in the past week.
Liquidity was very thin, though, due to the approaching
holiday and the short session. Next week, traders expect there
will also be very little liquidity as China will be closed for
most of the week.
This may translate to a bit of volatility as small trades
are likely to cause large swings in prices and spreads. "I
expect the market to be gappy next week," said the trader.
