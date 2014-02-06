HONG KONG, Feb 6 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads were in a
tightening mode on Thursday as an overall improvement in risk
sentiment, as well as smaller-than-usual volume in the primary
market prompted real-money investors to pick up bonds in the
secondary.
The iTraxx Asia IG Index tightened 2bp to 147bp/149bp from
yesterday's close.
"EM [emerging market] is no longer witnessing a freefall,
hence people are looking to pick up banks and cheaper corporate
papers that were lagging," said a Singapore-based trader.
Asia's primary dollar bond market reopened yesterday after
Korea Midland Power priced a 5-year issue at 135bp over US
Treasuries. Those bonds rallied to 125bp over Treasuries in the
secondary market today. Following its lead, Korea Gas is
marketing its 10-year bonds at 145bp over US Treasuries.
Korean credits continued their outperformances with plenty
of interest in the Kexim and KDB 2024s, which traded up to 107bp
over Treasuries.
Elsewhere, Indian and Chinese SOE bonds were around 5bp
tighter.
Some bottom-fishing activity was seen in the new Wanda
Properties 2024 bonds, which were last seen at 470bp over
Treasuries.
CDS spreads also edged tighter. Korean and Chinese 5-year
CDS spreads were 1bp tighter, while Philippines and Indonesia
were 2bp tighter on the day.
Traders said they expected prices to remain stable from here
on, but spreads were still not at levels that many other issuers
would find favourable to head for the market.
