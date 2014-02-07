HONG KONG, Feb 7 (IFR) - Trading in Asian credits was
relatively subdued on Friday as real-money investors sat on the
sidelines ahead of the release of US unemployment data later
this evening.
The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan IG Index tightened 1bp to
145bp/147bp from yesterday's close after US equities ended
higher overnight.
"If non-farm payrolls don't really surprise badly to the
downside, then we'll see markets continue to rally," according
to a Singapore-based trader.
Trading in new issues, such as those from Korea Midland
Power and Korea Gas, weakened in the morning trading sessions,
but received a boost in the afternoon from local investors. The
Korea Midland 2018s were last quoted at 132bp/127bp over US
Treasuries, while the KoGas 2024s were seen at 121bp/119bp over
US Treasuries.
An improvement in risk appetite helped buoy Asian equities
across the board and drove Indian and Korean bank bonds tighter.
Five-year Indian bank paper tightened about 5bp, while investors
bought Korean bank paper in the 2017s and 2018s, according to a
Hong Kong-based trader.
Non-farm payrolls are expected to have risen by 185,000
last month, according to a Reuters' poll of economists, after
unseasonably cold weather in December limited gains to 74,000.
