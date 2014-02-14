HONG KONG, Feb 14 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads tightened today as institutional investors and private banks covered shorts on a slight improvement in demand after profit-taking dragged the market down yesterday.

The Asia iTraxx Asia IG Index tightened 3bp to 136bp/138bp from yesterday's close.

Spreads on South Korea's five year paper tightened as much as 5bp amid demand from onshore funds and Asian long-only buyers, according to a Singapore-based trader. Demand was also detected in the 10-year part of the curve, he added.

Chinese property names also traded 3bp-5bp higher across the 2018s to 2022s of the likes of Agile Properties and Country Garden as more investors warmed up to the segment, said a Hong Kong-based trader. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed 0.6% higher.

Indian corporations and banks were also met with strong appetite from investors, said another trader. Spreads on ONGC's 2023s narrowed about 5bp to 276bp, while banks tightened 3bp-5bp, he said.

Sovereign bonds in Indonesia and the Philippines rose half a point across the curve, regaining losses from yesterday after falling US Treasury yields overnight provided some of the boost. Interest was noticeable especially in the 2024s and the 2044s, said another trader.

Korea CDS prices were last spotted at 66bp/68bp, while China CDS indicated 88bp/90bp.

