HONG KONG, Feb 14 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads tightened
today as institutional investors and private banks covered
shorts on a slight improvement in demand after profit-taking
dragged the market down yesterday.
The Asia iTraxx Asia IG Index tightened 3bp to 136bp/138bp
from yesterday's close.
Spreads on South Korea's five year paper tightened as much
as 5bp amid demand from onshore funds and Asian long-only
buyers, according to a Singapore-based trader. Demand was also
detected in the 10-year part of the curve, he added.
Chinese property names also traded 3bp-5bp higher across the
2018s to 2022s of the likes of Agile Properties and Country
Garden as more investors warmed up to the segment, said a Hong
Kong-based trader. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed 0.6%
higher.
Indian corporations and banks were also met with strong
appetite from investors, said another trader. Spreads on ONGC's
2023s narrowed about 5bp to 276bp, while banks tightened
3bp-5bp, he said.
Sovereign bonds in Indonesia and the Philippines rose half a
point across the curve, regaining losses from yesterday after
falling US Treasury yields overnight provided some of the boost.
Interest was noticeable especially in the 2024s and the 2044s,
said another trader.
Korea CDS prices were last spotted at 66bp/68bp, while China
CDS indicated 88bp/90bp.
frances.yoon@thomsonreuters.com