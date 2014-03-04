Tuesday, March 4 - The Islamic Finance Gateway (IFG) Briefing, published from Sunday to Thursday, carries the latest market-moving news and data for institutions offering Islamic financial services. To view the full PDF version of the briefing click here: r.reuters.com/pav37v TOP STORIES GBahrain eyes external sharia audits for Islamic banks - RTRS

Bahrain's Waqf Fund, a non-profit body set up by the central bank, has proposed mandatory external sharia audits for Islamic financial institutions to help strengthen compliance and improve the image of the industry. Oman's Bank Muscat plans $1.3 bln Islamic bond programme -report - RTRS

Bank Muscat, Oman's largest lender, plans to establish a 500 million rial ($1.3 billion) Islamic bond programme this year, and expects to conduct the first sukuk issue by an Omani bank in September, a bank official was quoted as saying. Australian Centre for Islamic Finance sets up sharia advisory board - RTRS

The Australian Centre for Islamic Finance has set up an advisory board to help local businesses conduct sharia-compliant transactions, including developing financing options such as Islamic bonds, the centre's director told Reuters.