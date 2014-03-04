SINGAPORE, March 4 (IFR) - Russian news agency reports that
President Vladimir Putin had ordered troops on exercises near
the border of Ukraine to return to base prompted a return of
risk appetite to Asian credit markets.
The reports were broadcast right after lunch, causing bond
prices to start being marked higher almost immediately, while
CDS and credit spreads tightened.
As the region's desks started to hand over trading to
London, the Asia ex-Japan IG iTraxx index was being quoted at
132bp, 4bp tighter than at the open.
High-beta bonds, which had been marked down lower yesterday
amid fears that Russian threats of intervention in Ukraine would
be fully carried out, led the gains on the cash side.
Indonesia's long end was some 35 cents higher in price terms,
with the 2044s being quoted at 108.25/108.50.
In spite of the gains, volumes were slim.
"There wasn't a lot of selling on the way down and there
wasn't much buying on the way up, either," said one trader in
Singapore.
He noted, though, that there was more buying interest in the
rally than there were attempts to sell during the volatility of
the past couple of sessions.
One trader predicted that, if the Ukrainian crisis really
subsided, the new-issue activity would pick up again. New dollar
deals from Asia ex-Japan have ground to a halt amid the
volatility with many companies now in the blackout period that
precedes earnings reports.
