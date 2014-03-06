HONG KONG, March 6 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads were largely unchanged on Thursday as market activity remained subdued ahead of the US payrolls data on Friday.

The Asia ex-Japan IG iTraxx Index was quoted at 128bp/130bp, steady relative to yesterday's close.

"In the absence of primary deals in the Reg S-only market from Asian issuers this week, real-money flows were subdued and fast-money investors were more active," said a Hong Kong-based trader.

The AIA bonds, priced in New York this week, traded tighter with the 5-year last seen at 70bp-67bp over US Treasuries, tighter than 80bp on reoffer, while the 2044s were at 120bp-118bp from 135bp over Treasuries on reoffer.

Traders said the levels were slightly wider than yesterday on profit taking as these bonds had tightened to more than 15bp from reoffer levels.

ICBC Asia's 2017s were 2bp tighter at 199bp-194bp over US Treasuries, ICICI Bank's 2022s were at USD101.50/102.50 - 0.50 point higher on the day.

Among Chinese property issues, Fantasia Holdings' 2019s were down 0.50/0.75 point on the day.

Indonesian corporate issues performed better with the Multipolar 2018s at USD103.75 after being tapped last week for an additional USD30m at USD103.5, while Alam Sutera 19s were at 103.5 or a yield of 8.1% after pricing at par on January 22.

Indonesia's 5-year CDS was 2bp tighter at 170bp/180bp, while China's 5-year CDS was flat at 86bp/88bp.

