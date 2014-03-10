HONG KONG, March 10 (IFR) - Weaker-than expected-China trade
data and a receding CPI released on Saturday led to a soft tone
in the Asia's credit market today, where Chinese names were
2bp-5bp wider, while bonds from rest of the Asia stayed in
narrow ranges.
Chinese real-estate credits were particularly under pressure
as the market participants were concerned if the record-breaking
contracted sales data of many PRC property developers could be
repeated.
CNOOC 2023s were slightly lower at 100.752/100.92 today from
100.865/101.113 last Friday. Wanda 2024s moved to 7.225% today
from 7.177% Friday.
The market was actually thin as a wait-and-see stance took
hold.
There was no particular movements stemming from the Ukraine
situation and the Malaysian Airline Systems missing aircraft as
"people are waiting for the latest developments", according to
traders.
Having said that, airline stocks in the region, as well as
Chinese insurance stocks, were hit. Malaysian Airline System
stocks closed the day 4% lower at MYR0.24 apiece, recovering
from a 16% drop at the open.
China Eastern Airlines CNH 3.875% due June 2016s were quoted
at 4.357%/4.214% today from 4.235%/4.092% last week.
The Asia ex-Japan IG iTraxx index was quoted at 129bp/131bp
at around 4pm, Hong Kong time, around 5p wider than Friday.
Spreads on sovereign bonds were mixed today, as paper from
the Philippines widened 2bp-3bp and that from Indonesia a tad
firmer, while that from Korea was unchanged.
Indonesia's long end was some 15-20 cents higher, with the
2044s quoted at 107.25/107.625 today from 107.00/107.50 last
Friday. Philippines 2034s were quoted at 122.875/123.125 today
from 123.00/123.25 on Friday.
nethelie.wong@thomsonreuters.com