SINGAPORE, March 11 (IFR) - Investors became active suddenly
and focused their efforts today on spread products in the wake
of an uptick in US Treasury yields. The yield on the 10-year US
Treasury has risen 18bp in the past week, compressing spreads of
Asian high-grade paper.
"Everything was getting lifted today," said an
investment-grade trader in Singapore.
CDS was especially active with China's 5-year derivative
closing the session at 90bp, 3bp tighter than yesterday and the
Asia ex-Japan IG iTraxx Index also 3bp-4bp tighter, last quoted
at 125bp. CNOOC 2023s were slightly tighter, quoted at 160bp
over US Treasuries.
However, investment-grade bonds, quoted in price terms, were
weaker with the Indonesia 2043s last quoted at 106.15, having
been near 108.00 just a few weeks back.
Most of the interest was for high-quality paper, though, and
one high-yield trader said that he had hardly seen any buyers
for that segment.
Bonds of Chinese property developers were closing the day
mostly unchanged but the trader said that sell interest was seen
more often than buy interest.
Christopher.Langner@thomsonreuters.com