HONG KONG, March 14 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads widened on
Friday after Chinese economic indicators fell short of forecasts
and investors waited for a Sunday referendum in Crimea.
The Asia ex-Japan IG iTraxx index was quoted 3bp wider from
Thursday's close at 134bp/137bp after data showed that China's
industrial output growth fell below expectations for the
combined January/February period. Chinese retail sales also came
in weaker than expected.
Spreads on high-grade Chinese debt also widened 3bp, while
high-yield Chinese property bonds were hit harder with spreads
widening 5bp-7bp. A new USD issue from Franshion Properties that
priced mid-week got caught in the sell-off, falling to
99.50-99.75 on price terms after it priced at par.
Fears of a slowdown grew further after Premier Li Keqiang
said on Thursday that China's economy still faced severe
challenges this year, dragging Asian benchmark stock indexes
lower on Friday. The Nikkei closed 3.3% lower while the Hang
Seng Index fell 1.1%.
Li further shook sentiment by saying some defaults of
financial products would be hard to avoid. China's 5-year CDS
widened about 4bp to 96bp/99bp.
But Beijing Infrastructure's USD500m 2019s, which priced
yesterday, were last quoted at 209bp/206bp over Treasuries,
tighter than its final pricing of 210bp. The operator of
Beijing's subway system added a novel clause to its keepwell
agreement that pledged to provide more investor support.
Demand for stable credits also lifted Indonesia's 2044s and
the Philippines' 2034s, which rose a quarter of a point in price
terms on real money buying and short covering.
Investors underweight in Indonesia also bought the sovereign
on speculation that state-owned Pertamina's plans for a
potential US dollar-denominated deal could come later than
expected. Bankers said Pertamina floated an RFP last month.
frances.yoon@thomsonreuters.com