SINGAPORE, March 17 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads tightened slightly Monday amid limited investor reaction to news of the expected overwhelming vote in Crimea in favour of becoming part of Russia.

"Basically, investors have taken the news as a step towards a resolution," said a Hong Kong-based trader.

The Asia ex-Japan IG iTraxx Index was quoted 1bp tighter from Friday's close at 129bp/134bp.

Also, the widening of the renminbi trading band did not have an immediate impact on China-related bonds. Many of the bonds were flat today on thin trading.

China announced at the weekend that the renminbi trading band would be widened to 2% on either side of the parity rate from 1% previously, marking an important step towards the currency's internationalisation.

The Shanghai Composite rose almost 1% on the news.

Among sovereign names, Indonesia's 2044s was the most active, rising half a point on Friday's level to 107.75. This came after news on Friday that Indonesia's main opposition PDI-P party had named Jakarta governor Joko Widodo as its presidential candidate for the 2014 election.

Also the announcement that state-owned Pertamina would not issue bonds until June cleared the supply overhang from the Indonesian sovereign market, according to a Singapore-based trader.