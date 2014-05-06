SINGAPORE, May 6 (IFR) - Asian credit softened in quiet
trading today, as markets in Tokyo and Hong Kong were closed for
holidays.
Equities in active markets were either flat or slightly
down, dampened by the lower-than-expected PMI data that came out
from China, indicating a continuing slowdown in Asia's biggest
economy. The weaker tone spilled into the Asian credit spreads,
with the iTraxx Asia IG index pushing out by 1bp to 125bp/126bp.
In cash bonds, negative news on China's real estate markets
continued to put pressure on high-yield paper. Double B bonds
were out some 25 to 50 cents, while Single B names widened 1 to
2 points.
"The curve between BB and B names is steepening, as selling
is heavy on the Single B credits," said a high-yield trader. "I
think the curve will continue to steepen but how much it will
steepen will depend on how bad overall news will emerge over the
next few days."
It was not just China property bonds that have been hurt. A
suspension of trading in China Oriental's shares, since April
29, is also taking its toll on its bonds, which have dropped
some USD1 to USD1.50 over that period.
Trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange was suspended
becaue China Oriental did not have the minimum number of public
shares required by the bourse.
In contrast, newly issued unrated bonds held up well. SM
Global Power's 5.5-year perpetual bonds, which priced at par,
were quoted at 101.00/101.75. There was balanced two-way flow in
its trade with some profit-taking by real money accounts and
some retail demand from both onshore and offshore buyers.
Tata Motors 2021s were firm at 101/102, despite some
profit-taking activities seen yesterday.
kityin.boey@thomsonreuters.com