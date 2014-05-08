UPDATE 3-Oil edges off three-month lows, eyes on U.S. inventory
* Oil prices have reversed most gains since Dec. 1 (Updates story throughout; previous TOKYO)
HONG KONG, May 8 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads tightened today, but Chinese property high-yield names continued to underperform.
New issues posted a mixed performance. China Cinda's new 5-year bonds widened 5bp, but its 10-year notes tightened the same level on debut as investors were drawn more towards the 10-year tranche. The 5-year piece priced to yield 250bp over US Treasuries and the 10-year priced to yield 310bp over UST.
The CNPC 5-year bonds tightened 5bp after pricing to yield 127.5bp over UST.
Chinese property high-yield credits continued to trade lower with Country Garden's 2021s and 2023s seen at yields of around 9%, while the Evergrande 2018s traded around 88.50/89.50, a high yield trader said.
Other traders said they did not expect Country Garden to come to the market for a US dollar deal soon because of a drop in its bond prices. According to buyside sources, the company was looking to sell 5-year non-call 3 bonds at 8%-8.5% this week.
Even though high-yield property credits suffered, the high-grade ones traded unchanged. In fact China Resources Land priced a USD350m tap of its 2019 bonds at 275bp over UST today, tighter than the original deal in mid-February, which came at 290bp over UST.
Among sovereigns, Indonesia's 2044 bonds were up 50-75 cents at 116.25-116.5. Pertamina's bonds were also up a point.
Asia's iTraxx IG index was at around 122bp, compared with yesterday's close of around 124bp.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: EMEA Corporates Bond Market Monitor https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/895482 LONDON/FRANKFURT, March 14 (Fitch) European credit markets started the year positively as the ECB's various bond-buying programmes helped to shield corporate credit from potential political risk contagion, maintaining borrower-friendly conditions, says Fitch Ratings. Average yields and spreads on non-financial corporate bon
NEW YORK/BOSTON Snow blanketed parts of the northeast United States on Tuesday as a blizzard rolled in, with residents being advised to stay at home, airlines grounding flights and schools cancelling classes.