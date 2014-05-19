SINGAPORE, May 19 (IFR) - Investors caught a breath today as
the dollar-primary market was quiet for the first time in
several weeks.
Still, instead of turning the focus to secondary markets,
accounts seemed to take it easy as traders saw little volume
throughout the session.
The little trading seen was a two-way thing, with no clear
trend emerging.
As a result, spreads of the more liquid investment-grade
credits ended mostly unchanged and the Asia ex-Japan IG iTraxx
Index also ended the Asian session as it started. quoted at
118bp/120bp.
One trader said there was a lot of buying interest in the
new bonds of Bharti Airtel, but there were enough sellers for
the bonds to end the day unchanged at 254bp/250bp.
The same dynamic was seen across the board for Indian
credits, with most of the activity focused on bank bonds.
The exception in the IG segment was Indonesia, which saw its
sovereign bonds slip an average of 35 cents in price terms.
The move was more prominent for Pertamina's bonds, which
finished the day quoted 50 cents weaker amid rumours that the
state-owned energy giant may emerge with a jumbo dollar offering
as early as this week.
On the high-yield side, prices were mostly unchanged, but
one trader in Singapore said that retail and private banking
accounts were buying.
There was special interest from European retail accounts in
Double B property bonds from China, which helped the latest
issue from Country Garden to rally to 99.50, 50 cents higher
than the reoffer level of 98.989 at which they were stuck for
Friday's close.
Regional retail accounts continued to show interest on the
perpetual bonds of Yanzhou Coal, printed last week at par and
which closed today quoted at 101.25/101.50.
However, profit-taking on the paper pushed the price down
from the 101.75 it had reached on Friday, though buyers of the
paper continue to enjoy a healthy return since it was printed.
Christopher.Langner@thomsonreuters.com