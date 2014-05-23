HONG KONG, May 23 (IFR) - Asian credit markets finished the
week on a positive note even after Thailand's army chief seized
control of the government following a declaration of martial
law.
The political instability in Thailand gave investors a
reason to buy hard-currency bonds, and spreads have remained
relatively stable as a result.
However, the 5-year CDS ended the week 6bp tighter at 133bp
on hedging needs, according to a credit analyst.
"The turn of events is not a surprise as we have seen this
uncertainty for a long time and it has probably been priced in,"
said the analyst. "The stability in hard cash is likely to
continue."
A Singapore-based trader pointed to the sturdiness of
Thailand's US dollar-denominated credits, citing that Bangkok
Bank's 2.816% 2018s have remained at a 220bp spread for the past
month.
Still, Thai stocks fell to their lowest in nearly two weeks
today.
Pertamina's USD1.5bn 30-year bond, which priced at par to
yield 6.45% overnight, was last quoted at 100.875 on the bid
side.
The bonds helped extend a rally in Indonesia's sovereign
debt since yesterday, when the deal launched. Indo's 2044s
climbed half a point.
Nan Fung Treasury's new USD200m Reg S 2024s strengthened on
a spread basis to 231bp/233bp after pricing overnight to yield
240bp over US Treasuries. The bonds attracted a USD2bn order
book.
The Chinese investment-grade property sector was resilient,
as spreads tightened 5bp-15bp. China Vanke's 2018s, among the
better performers, narrowed 15bp.
"At least for these higher-rated ones, the perceived default
risk is minimal and sentiment has improved," according to a
Singapore-based trader.
"Dealers are light there and we are seeing continued buying
from real-money and retail investors. Some fast-money investors
are also covering shorts."
The confidence in Indian Prime Minister-elect Narendra
Modi's Government has also helped tighten the yield curve for
Indian credits by as much as 10bp, and the country's bonds are
now trading closer to Thailand's, said another trader.
News that India's finance ministry is working on a proposal
to cut welfare spending and rein in the deficit to steer clear
of a sovereign credit downgrade also supported bonds from the
country.
