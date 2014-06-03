HONG KONG, June 3 (IFR) - Asian credits strengthened
slightly in a relatively thin trading session today, as
investors digested the better-than-expected Chinese PMI for May
and news that the country's central bank would make selective
cuts to the required reserve ratio.
Investment-grade bonds gained around 2-3 points while
high-yield rose by one quarter to half a point, even though US
Treasuries were trading slightly weaker.
Chinese IG and HY bonds gained ground on the stronger PMI
report as concerns over the economic slowdown and pressures on
the real estate sector seem to ease.
Meanwhile, Indian IG names were unchanged, while Indonesian
and Philippine bonds were stuck within narrow ranges.
The announcement of new Korea sovereign bonds, a 10-year in
euros and a 30-year in US dollars, did not move the market much.
But traders said that Korea spreads were already tight and the
credit curve was quite flat. So, there was not much room for
pickup.
Indonesian sovereign 2044s were a tad softer at
116.745/117.143 this afternoon from 117.835 yesterday. The
Philippines' 2034s moved in a similar direction to
128.998/129.493 today from 129.47 mid-price yesterday.
Bharti Airtel 2024s were quoted at 104.518/105.132 today
from 104.803 yesterday. That meant around 224bp today from 270bp
at launch.
CNPC 2019s were around 10-cents higher at 99.812/100.003
this afternoon.
Country Garden's 2021s climbed up to 95.004/95.704 from
around 94.8 yesterday. Wanda 2018s firmed at 100.528/100.872
from 100.73 yesterday. Newly issued Kaisa 2019s were at
100.996/101.327, much higher than 100.87 yesterday, on reports
that authorities in more Chinese cities would relax restrictions
on house purchases, something that could lift the mainland
property market.
nethelie.wong@thomsonreuters.com